Close up of front of Hue Perifo straight connector

Perifo straight connector

Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • Connects two rails
  • Creates straight section
  • Takes up 2 inch on rail
  • Adds 0 inch to total length
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Product dimensions and weight

