Perifo straight connector
Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in white. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- Connects two rails
- Creates straight section
- Takes up 2 inch on rail
- Adds 0 inch to total length
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic