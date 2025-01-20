Support
Illuminate your home with the Philips Hue Being ceiling light, which features a sleek style in white, and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light. This smart fixture offers a diffused shade, projecting a halo of soft light onto the ceiling which is perfect for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home

Product highlights
  • White ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

