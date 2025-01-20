Downlight 4 inch

Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Flood the room in color! These recessed downlights fit 4-inch ceiling holes. Bright and colorful, these lights are the perfect way to decorate your space. Can not included.

$69.99

Product highlights

  • Fits 4-inch holes
  • Includes E26 socket adapter
  • 850 lumens
  • Color light
Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

35,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

E26 Socket adapter

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Beam angle

110 degree(s)

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Functional

Living- & Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Downlight

EyeComfort

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677578411

Net weight

0.25 kg

Gross weight

0.44 kg

Height

100 mm

Length

175 mm

Width

166 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003134501

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.547 lb

Recessed distance

71 mm

Length

5.4 inch

Width

5.4 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture (hidden)

850 lm

Lumen output bulb included

850 lm

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

62 W

Total lumen output fixture

850 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

120 V

Wattage bulb included

10 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

10 W

IP code

wet

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

