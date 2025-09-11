*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Festavia string lights
With 100 smart mini LEDs along an 26.2-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.
Product highlights
- 100 smart color LEDs
- 26.2-foot cord
- Black cord
- Includes power supply
- Indoor and outdoor
Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it's Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights.
Beyond the special holiday scenes that make that time of the year extra festive, any scene from the Hue scene gallery looks beautiful on Festavia — making for perfect year-round decor.
Special string light styles
Once you've set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.
Customize with the Hue app
Set up in the Hue app to get instant control of your string lights — along with all your other lights! With the Hue app, you can also set automations and more.
Add accessories
Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or smart button.
Go hands-free with voice
Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic