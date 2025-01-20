Bring the Go portable table lamp where you need light most, such as inside to read or outside to illuminate a dinner party.
- Works indoors and outdoors
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Hue Go portable table lamp
Bring smart light anywhere you want with this portable smart lamp in white. Rated for outdoor use and featuring a sage green silicone grip, it's easy to carry where you need light most, such as inside to read or outside for dinner.
Base color
Grip color
$199.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Smart battery system
- White and color light
- 370 lumen
Carry light anywhere
Customize with the Hue app
Control your Go lamp with your smartphone or tablet using the Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Use your voice to control your Go portable lamp by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant.
Control your way
Use the on-product control button, the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your lamp.
Add accessories
Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Dynamic lighting effects
Use the on-product button to cycle through special light effects, such as a candlelight glow with Cozy candle.
Smart battery management
Press and hold the button to put it in standby mode, saving battery life. If the lamp is off its charging base for longer than 12 hours, it’ll go into battery save mode — wake it up by long pressing the button again.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
Can I switch from controlling the Go portable table lamp via my Hue Bridge to controlling it via Bluetooth if I take it outside of my home?
Can I take the silicone grip off of the Go portable table lamp?
What colors and scenes can I set with the button on the Go portable table lamp?
What is the transparent edge of the Go portable table lamp for?
How large of an area can the Go portable table lamp illuminate?
What is the difference between standby and sleep mode?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.