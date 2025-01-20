Support
Signe gradient table lamp

Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design, and brilliant blend of colorful light, this table lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.

Color

Type

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
Minimal design, maximum light

The slender, unassuming design of Signe gradient lamps hides a secret: its brilliant blend of colorful light.

Customize with the Hue app

Control your Signe gradient lamps with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.

Go hands-free with voice

Use simple voice commands to control Signe gradient lamps with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your Signe gradient lamps.

Seamlessly blend colors

Signe gradient lamps use gradient technology — which blends multiple colors of light in a single fixture — for a truly unique look.

Effects mimic the natural world

Let the colors of the light slowly change, mimicking the gentle glow of candlelight or a roaring fireplace.

Light that's made to last

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Find replacement parts

Questions & answers

What's the difference between the original Signe lamps and the Signe gradient lamps?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to control the Signe gradient lamps?

Can I use Signe gradient lamps in an Entertainment area?

Can I use Signe gradient lamps with other Philips Hue lights?

What does "gradient" mean?

How many lights do Signe gradient lamps appear as in the Hue app?

How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

