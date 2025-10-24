Lily Outdoor spot light
This Lily spot light 3-pack lets you highlight your favorite outdoor features, create interesting shadows, and more. Simply connect the smart outdoor spotlights into any standard wall socket using the included low-voltage power supply to get millions of shades of white or color light in your yard.
Current price is $349.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium