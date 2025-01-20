*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Retrofit Recessed Downlight 4"
Flood the room in color! These recessed downlights fit 4-inch ceiling holes. Bright and colorful, these lights are the perfect way to decorate your space. Can not included.
$69.99
Product highlights
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Color light
White ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white light
$44.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 5 or 6 inch
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Color light
$79.99
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
35,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
E26 Socket adapter
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Beam angle
110 degree(s)
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Functional
Living- & Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Downlight
EyeComfort
Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677578411
Net weight
0.25 kg
Gross weight
0.44 kg
Height
100 mm
Length
175 mm
Width
166 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003134501
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.547 lb
Recessed distance
71 mm
Length
5.4 inch
Width
5.4 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture (hidden)
850 lm
Lumen output bulb included
850 lm
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
62 W
Total lumen output fixture
850 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
120 V
Wattage bulb included
10 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
10 W
IP code
wet
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Number of light sources
1
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
