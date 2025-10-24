Candle - E12 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Get the classic look of a vintage bulb in a smaller size. The two Filament candelabra bulb has a coiled inner filament and E12 base, perfect for small fixtures where you want vintage style with a modern twist.
Current price is $69.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39,2x113