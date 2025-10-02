Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes, and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Sale
Candle - E12 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Get comfortable, warm white light in your home with two fully dimmable smart light bulbs. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
Current price is $19.99, original price is $49.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Frequently bought together
Hue White
Candle - E12 smart bulb - (2-pack)
$32.99
Hue White ambiance
Candle - E12 smart bulb
$44.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Candle - E12 smart bulb
$59.99
Hue White
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
$54.99
$20.00
Hue White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)
$169.99
$127.49
Hue
Smart plug
$39.99
Bulb
Black pendant cord
$59.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$54.99
Hue
Outdoor sensor
$65.99
$39.59
Hue White and color ambiance
Hue Play wall washer
$289.99
Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
$119.97
$107.97
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue color ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colors of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colors
The White and color ambiance range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colors of light — and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your setup with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes, and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb — literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten, and set the mood instantly.
Where to put smart bulbs
Questions & answers
What are the differences between White, White ambiance, and White and color ambiance Philips Hue bulbs?
What are the differences between White, White ambiance, and White and color ambiance Philips Hue bulbs?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue setup?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue setup?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
38x97