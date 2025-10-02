Support
A set of smart white LED bulbs with E12 bases, both illuminated, featuring a sleek, tapered design and visible product labeling.

Sale

Candle - E12 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Get comfortable, warm white light in your home with two fully dimmable smart light bulbs. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Soft white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs

Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes, and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.

Compare the Philips Hue color ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colors of rich, powerful light.

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colors setting

Millions of colors

The White and color ambiance range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colors of light — and yes, it instantly dims, too!

Manage your setup with the app

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes, and more — all in the Philips Hue app.

Manage your setup with the app

Go hands free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Go hands free with voice

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Use smart accessories

Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.

Use smart accessories
Suitable for any home

Suitable for any home

All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning they fit into almost any light fixture.

Works out of the box

Works out of the box

It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb — literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten, and set the mood instantly.

Where to put smart bulbs

Questions & answers

What are the differences between White, White ambiance, and White and color ambiance Philips Hue bulbs?

Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?

What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue setup?

What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?

How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?

