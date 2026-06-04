Turn every match into a stadium-level experience—unlock tiered savings up to $250.
- Free shipping over $79.99
- Free returns within 30 days
- Two-year warranty
Light up every goal
Smart lighting for game day and every day.
Show your team’s colours or sync your lights to every play—and unlock bigger savings the more you spend.
Buy more, save more.
Spend $250 → Get $50 off
Spend $500 → Get $125 off
Spend $1000 → Get $250 off
Reimagine your home with our top picks —make every match unforgettable!
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Current price is $79.99
Bridge
Current price is $89.99
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
Current price is $134.99
Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $419.99
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Current price is $429.99
OmniGlow strip light 10ft
Current price is $199.99
Lily Outdoor spot light
Current price is $369.99
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Current price is $349.99
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Current price is $319.99
Flux strip light 16ft
Current price is $139.99
Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $419.99
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
Current price is $379.99
Explore more from Philips Hue
Game day ready with Philips Hue
Reimagine the way you watch your games with Hue Sports Live. Personalize your in-home lighting experience in real time, in sync with live games. Set your team’s colours and let your lights react to every key moment on screen—goals, yellow cards, red cards, and every win. No syncing devices required! Feel the energy of the match like you’re right there in the action.
Explore the ways to sync your lights
Elevate your entertainment with lighting that syncs to your screen, creating a dynamic atmosphere of light, colour, and motion.
Be inspired: View other lighting setups
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood for the big game — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@inex_studio_home
@livingby.md
@jellinadetmar
@Neil Walker
Terms & Conditions – Tiered Savings Promotion
- This promotion is valid through June 17, 2026.
- This promotion allows customers to receive tiered savings on purchases of eligible products as follows: Spend $250, Get $50 off your purchase; Spend $500, Get $125 off your purchase; Spend $1000, Get $250 off your purchase.
- Offer applies to eligible products as indicated on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-ca/products/promotions/light-up-every-goal-smart-lighting
- This promotion is valid for a limited time and while supplies last.
- Discount is automatically applied at checkout once the qualifying spend threshold is met on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca.
- Tiered savings cannot be combined with other promotions unless explicitly stated.
- Refunds will be calculated based on the actual purchase amount after the applied tiered savings.
- If a returned product reduces the total purchase below a qualifying tier, the refund will be adjusted to reflect the reduced savings.
- For example: If $500 is spent and a $125 discount applied, returning an item that drops the total spend below $500 will result in the adjusted discount being applied to the refund amount.
- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on Philips-Hue.com.
- Signify Canada Ltd. reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend.