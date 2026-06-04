A group of friends celebrate a goal seen on a TV soccer match with the Hue Sports Live feature making lights react to the moments in tones of Pink and Blue.

Light up every goal

Turn every match into a stadium-level experience—unlock tiered savings up to $250.

Shop top picks
  • Free shipping over $79.99
  • Free returns within 30 days
  • Two-year warranty

Light up every goal


Smart lighting for game day and every day.
Show your team’s colours or sync your lights to every play—and unlock bigger savings the more you spend.

Buy more, save more.
Spend $250 → Get $50 off
Spend $500 → Get $125 off
Spend $1000 → Get $250 off

Reimagine your home with our top picks —make every match unforgettable!

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Price

106 products
Buy more, save more
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
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Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
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Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
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Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*
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Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
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Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
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Close up of front of Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
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Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Buy more, save more
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
1-12 of 106

Explore more from Philips Hue

A soccer match displayed on a TV with the Hue Sports Live feature making lights react to the game in tones of Green.

Game day ready with Philips Hue

Reimagine the way you watch your games with Hue Sports Live. Personalize your in-home lighting experience in real time, in sync with live games. Set your team’s colours and let your lights react to every key moment on screen—goals, yellow cards, red cards, and every win. No syncing devices required! Feel the energy of the match like you’re right there in the action.

Learn how to activate
Un match de soccer affiché à la télé; la fonction Sports Live fait réagir les lumières en vert.

Explore the ways to sync your lights

Elevate your entertainment with lighting that syncs to your screen, creating a dynamic atmosphere of light, colour, and motion.

Learn more about entertainment lights

Be inspired: View other lighting setups

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood for the big game — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

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Terms & Conditions – Tiered Savings Promotion

 

  • This promotion is valid through June 17, 2026.
  • This promotion allows customers to receive tiered savings on purchases of eligible products as follows: Spend $250, Get $50 off your purchase; Spend $500, Get $125 off your purchase; Spend $1000, Get $250 off your purchase.
  • Offer applies to eligible products as indicated on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-ca/products/promotions/light-up-every-goal-smart-lighting
  • This promotion is valid for a limited time and while supplies last.
  • Discount is automatically applied at checkout once the qualifying spend threshold is met on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca.
  • Tiered savings cannot be combined with other promotions unless explicitly stated.
  • Refunds will be calculated based on the actual purchase amount after the applied tiered savings.
  • If a returned product reduces the total purchase below a qualifying tier, the refund will be adjusted to reflect the reduced savings. 
  • For example: If $500 is spent and a $125 discount applied, returning an item that drops the total spend below $500 will result in the adjusted discount being applied to the refund amount.
  • This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on Philips-Hue.com.
  • Signify Canada Ltd. reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend.
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