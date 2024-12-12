More of a console gamer? Use the Play HDMI sync box 8K, which supports the highest-quality picture for the ultimate light syncing experience. Using its four HDMI ports, you can connect whatever gaming console you use — and then sync your games to the lights around you.

For the lighting, use the Play gradient lightstrip for TV: it comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach it to the back of your TV.

For an added blend of colorful light, place a Play gradient light tube, which you can rotate for the perfect angle, below the TV. Remember that you can sync up to 10 lights at once, so you can add more around the room for a totally immersive effect.