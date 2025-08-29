Whether it's with a video doorbell at your front door or a camera in your living room, Hue Secure lets you choose how to monitor your home in real time – so use this guide to see which camera is best for your space.
Smart security cameras comparison guide
Compare smart security cameras
Wired cameraLearn more
Battery cameraLearn more
Floodlight cameraLearn more
Wired video doorbellLearn more
2K model available
1080p model available
Image aspect
Built-in light
Can be used outdoors
Installation mount
Power
Live view
Night vision
Two-way talk
Sends motion-activated alerts
Works with Hue lights¹
View video history²
Monitor your home in real time
Get alerts sent straight to your mobile device. See what's happening — as it's happening — with a crisp, clear live view. Your Secure camera is at home so you don’t have to be.
Complete control of home security and lighting in one app
The Hue app gives you complete control over your smart security and lighting. Manage Hue cameras, video doorbells and sensors, receive instant notifications and trigger automations or alarms – right from your phone. Pair with smart lights to enhance security and customise your setup all in one app.
Go hands-free with voice control
Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home. Just ask to view your camera feed on a smart display – whether motion is detected or you simply want to check in.
Learn more about smart home security
¹Requires a Philips Hue Bridge and at least one Philips Hue light (sold separately).
²Requires a Secure plan (sold separately).
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.