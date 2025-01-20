Support
Close up of front of Hue Outdoor 40W power supply

Outdoor 40W power supply

Easily start your outdoor smart lighting system with this outdoor power supply, which allows you to add up to 40 W of different lights. Connect a maximum of 35 metres of cable to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the 40 W threshold of the power supply.

Product highlights
  • Extension cable
  • Power up to 40 W
  • Black
Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

