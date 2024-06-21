Support

Feel welcomed home

Automate your lights to welcome you home, light up your front yard and driveway automatically, and more — only with Philips Hue!

Feel welcomed home with Philips Hue

Experience Philips Hue driveway lighting

hue outdoor geofencing

Lights so smart, they welcome you home

Never come home to a dark house again! Set your lights to turn on automatically as you near your home — and turn off when you leave — with Coming home and Leaving home automations.

Hue outdoor lighting app

Turn lights on with motion

Automatically turn on the lights when the outdoor sensor detects activity — and feel safer in your surroundings. The outdoor sensor detects movement and automatically turns on the lights — exposing unwanted guests and helping you feel safer in your surroundings.

hue outdoor app timers

Make it look like you’re home

Gain peace of mind with a tap in the Philips Hue app! Create a Mimic presence automation to make it look like you're home, even if you're not — or turn your lights on and off from anywhere in the world.

Most popular outdoor products

Flash Sale -25%
Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£319.99

Flash Sale -25%
Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Flash Sale -25%
Festavia string lights

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of colour
250 smart colour LEDs
20-metre cord
Indoor and outdoor use

£199.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
1 x 5 metre lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and coloured light

£214.99

Flash Sale -25%
Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£179.99

Outdoor 100W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 100W power supply
Extension cable
Power up to 100 W
Black

£79.99

Flash Sale -25%
Amarant linear outdoor light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Amarant linear outdoor light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£169.99

Flash Sale -25%
Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Flash Sale -25%
Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

£54.99

Flash Sale -25%
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
End-to-end encryption
1080p HD video
White and colour light
Wires in to home's electricity

£259.99

Flash Sale -25%
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
Hardwired
Matte black finish
400 x 100 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£169.99

Flash Sale -25%
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
White and colour light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more

£199.99

Flash Sale -25%
Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£99.99

Temporarily out of stock

Flash Sale -25%
Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
PSU sold separately

£144.99

£130.50

Item almost out of stock

Explore back garden beautification

Enhance your space

Enrich your outdoor space

With outdoor lighting from Philips Hue, you can transform your yard for any occasion with beautiful, colorful smart light.

Discover more

Learn about Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the smart wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right setting for any moment both inside and outside. Bring your outdoors to life with a range of special designed outdoor lights.

Outdoor lights

Outdoor lights

Choose from our collection of outdoor lights — specially designed for all weather conditions.
Hue Bridge

Hue Bridge

The heart of your smart lighting system, the Bridge lets you connect up to 50 indoor and outdoor lights and unlock endless possibilities.
Controls

Controls

There are many smart ways to control your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless smart switches and beyond.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

