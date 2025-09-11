Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

New

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with Chromasync™ precision colour-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal colour or tone of white light, then customise even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

Product highlights

  • Up to 1600 lumen
  • Full-spectrum light (1,000–20,000 K)
  • Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
  • Chromasync™ precision colour
  • Control using app or voice
Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

