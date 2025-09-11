*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
New
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with Chromasync™ precision colour-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal colour or tone of white light, then customise even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.
Light colour
Model
Pack
Shape
Fitting
Current price is £64.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Up to 1600 lumen
- Full-spectrum light (1,000–20,000 K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Chromasync™ precision colour
- Control using app or voice
Trending products
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100
£54.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600
£64.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro
£139.99
Hue White
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
£23.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
£79.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack
£32.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play light bar single pack
£64.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810
£49.99
Hue White Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810
£49.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810
£129.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Surimu Round Panel
£219.99
Hue White
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£29.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
£279.99
Hue White Ambiance
Candle - E14 smart bulb - (2-pack)
£44.99
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Durability
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000