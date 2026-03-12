Hue Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime

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Close up of front of Hue Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Hue Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime

Monitor who's at your door from anywhere, get sound and in-app alerts, and interact using two-way talk with the Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime.

  • Instant motion alerts
  • Crisp 2K video stream
  • Two-way talk feature
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories

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Wired video doorbell

Wired video doorbell

2K video and two-way audio
Works with Philips Hue lights
Day and night vision
Requires 12-24Vac – min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)

£139.99

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Secure smart chime

Secure smart chime

Plug and play
Trigger sound alarms
Works with the Hue ecosystem

£49.99

2nd bulb 30% off
MR16 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

MR16 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£64.99

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Secure battery camera

Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

£149.99

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colours
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre
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£139.99

Secure 2K Wired Camera

Secure 2K Wired Camera

Works with Philips Hue lights
2K video resolution
Indoor and outdoor

£139.99

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Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

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