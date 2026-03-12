Hue Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime
Bundle price is £170.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £189.98
Bundle price is £170.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £189.98
Sale
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Hue Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime
Monitor who's at your door from anywhere, get sound and in-app alerts, and interact using two-way talk with the Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime.
- Instant motion alerts
- Crisp 2K video stream
- Two-way talk feature
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514875708
Product information
- Hue Wired video doorbell
- 1
- Hue Secure smart chime
- 1
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