Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge Pro
Enhance your rooms with the Hue Ambiance gradient lightstrip, extension, and Bridge Pro. Get beautiful blends of customizable color that bring any space to life with smart control via the Hue app.
Current price is £233.72, original price is £274.97
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Outdoor strip light
- Easy to install yourself
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colourful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
