Personalise your space like never before — with a flexible, colourful gradient of light.
Gradient lightstrip extension 1 metre
Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colourful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.
Pack
Product highlights
- Shines multiple colours of light at once
- Ambiance gradient lightstrip base required
- Control with Bluetooth or Hue Bridge
- 1 m extension
- Up to 1000 lumens
£19.99
Customise with the Hue app
Set up and customise your ambiance gradient lightstrip right in the Hue app! Change the colour, create a custom gradient, and more.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your ambiance gradient lightstrip with your voice.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Add accessories
Use smart accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor to get a little more convenience out of your ambiance gradient lightstrip.
First-class light experience
With gradient technology, excellent colour consistency, and a high light output, your ambiance gradient lightstrip offers only the best light experience.
Premium opaque sleeve
Specially designed for a diffused look, its opaque sleeve ensures a seamless, smooth gradient effect and reduced reflection.
Set the mood with scenes and effects
Handcrafted by lighting designers, the scenes in the Hue scene gallery let you choose exactly how to set the mood in your space. Effects take it one step further, letting your lights mimic a cosy fireplace's flames or candlelit room.
Where to place an ambiance gradient lightstrip
Questions & Answers
What is the difference between the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip and the Philips Hue lightstrip?
Can I attach the Philips Hue lightstrip to the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip?
Can I use the Philips Hue ambience gradient lightstrip behind a TV or monitor?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.