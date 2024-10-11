Sale
Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro
Customize your space with Hue Lightstrip Plus, Dimmer Switch, and Bridge Pro. Flexible smart lighting with wireless control and smooth dimming.
Current price is £110.48, original price is £129.98
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Flexible and extendable strip light
- Customizable dimmer switch
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
Bring colourful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or colour light.Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
1 x Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.Dimmer Switch (latest model)
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
Product information
