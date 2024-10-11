Support
Signe floor lamp in white + Bridge Pro

Create a beautiful ambiance in any room with the Hue Signe floor lamp in Black and get smart control with the Hue Bridge Pro. Dynamic gradient lighting with sleek, modern design.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Wash the wall with light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish white design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colours together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

Signe gradient floor lamp
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

