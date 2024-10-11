Support
Close up of front of Bundle: Lightstrip + Hue sync box 8K

Sale

Bundle: Lightstrip + Hue sync box 8K

Enjoy an immersive media experience and vibrant effects with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and one extendable 2m LED strip light Plus.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and color light
  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Bring colourful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or colour light.

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Bundles you might like

Create a starter kit
Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Create a starter kit
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

£49.99

Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play light bar double pack

£119.99

Shop Bridge bundles

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay