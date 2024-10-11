*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip 55" + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, you can watch as the 55 inch Play gradient strip light changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
Product highlights
- White and full-color light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Simple Bridge setup
- Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Experience the thrill of the cinema at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colours of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 55” to 65” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features. Control the lights while away, with voice or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge
Specifications
Product information
