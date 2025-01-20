Support
Replace the power cable for the Play gradient lightstrip with this 2.5 m cable.

£9.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • 2.5 m length
  • Black
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Get the most out of your Philips Hue products with parts that can increase their lifespan. All our product are designed with high-quality materials to ensure they're reliable and long-lasting – so it's better for both your pocket and the planet.

