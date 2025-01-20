Support
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue power adaptor (single input)

Philips Hue power adaptor (single input)

Use this white power adaptor to plug in your Philips Hue lights. Works with Signe, Bloom, Iris, lightstrip, and Play gradient light tube.

£26.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Power adaptor
  • Powers up to 20 W
  • White
Get the most out of your Philips Hue products with parts that can increase their lifespan. All our product are designed with high-quality materials to ensure they're reliable and long-lasting – so it's better for both your pocket and the planet.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

