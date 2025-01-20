Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
These two E27 smart LED bulbs offer just right amount of soft white smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75 W bulb, these bulbs are best used to light areas of the living room or kitchen.
£29.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colours
The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your set-up with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.
Where to put smart bulbs
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non-condensing)
Operational temperature
-10 °C – 45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514289192
Net weight
0.19 kg
Gross weight
0.27 kg
Height
174 mm
Length
72 mm
Width
146 mm
Material number (12NC)
929002469217
Packaging information
EAN
8719514289192
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5 W
Energy efficiency label (EEL)
F
Power Consumption
9.5 W
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Diameter
60 mm
Weight
73 g
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
E27
Lumen output at 2700K
1,055
EPREL Registration Number
403542
The bulb
Colour temperature
2700K
Form factor
A60
Height
110 mm
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
Soft white light
Lumen output
1100 lm
Power factor
0.5
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage equivalent
75 W
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
2
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.