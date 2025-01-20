Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Candle - E14 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Candle - E14 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Add colour to any room with these two smart candelabra bulbs, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colours. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Fitting

Light colour

Model

Shape

Pack

Download product information sheet
Product highlights
  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • White and coloured light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs

Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.

Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colours setting

Millions of colours

The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!

Manage your set-up with the app

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.

Go hands-free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.

Use smart accessories

Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.

Suitable for any home

All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.

Works out of the box

It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.

