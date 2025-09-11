Support
A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2,700 K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 1600 lumens and dimming capabilities, you can truly customise your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • Up to 1600 lumen
  • Warm white light (2700 K)
  • Dimmable to 5% brightness
  • Control using app or voice
  • Easy to install and use
Find your product manual

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

