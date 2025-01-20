Support
A60 – B22 smart bulb

Vintage bulbs meet modern features with this A60 smart bulb. This LED bulb features a classic shape, coiled inner filament, dimmable warm-to-cool white light and a B22 base.

Fitting

Light colour

Shape

Pack

Product highlights
  • White Ambiance Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • Warm to cool white
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Get hands-free control of your lights and use your voice instead! Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp. *Works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Vintage design meets modern capabilities

Vintage design meets modern capabilities

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

