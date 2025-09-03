*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
New
Starter kit: 3 E27 bulbs + Smart button + Bridge Pro
Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Add ambient colour to any room with the included colour-capable bulbs, and convenient control with the included button.
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
- Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
- Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
- White ambiance +16 million colours
- Customisable, convenient control
Zigbee security
Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorised access to your smart light ecosystem.
Whole-home control from anywhere
The Philips Hue Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.
Hue MotionAware™
This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!
More capacity, faster processor
Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60 x 110