B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb

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Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb
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  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb

Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue tunable white candle bulb. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambience and complement your home décor. Ultra-low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to just 0.2% of its total brightness for the gentlest glow. The latest generation of this elegant dual-layer design bulb introduces new and improved features, including full-spectrum daylight that brings the feeling of natural daylight into your home. Relax in warm hues of a summer sunset or energise with the crisp white tones of a winter sky. The bulb is now 40% more energy efficient than its previous generation, while Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Unlock even more features with a Hue Bridge.

  • Up to 500 lumen
  • Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)
  • Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
  • Realistic candle effect
  • App and voice control
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