B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb
Current price is £29.99
Current price is £29.99
New
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the B39 Candle – E14 LED smart bulb
Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue warm white candle bulb. Enjoy soft warm white light to create the perfect ambience and complement your home décor. Low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to 2% of its total brightness for a gentle glow. The bulb is now more energy-efficient than its previous generation, while Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Get effortless control via the Hue app or voice commands with a smart assistant. Unlock even more smart light features with a Hue Bridge – away-from-home control, automations and mimic presence.
- Up to 470 lumen
- Soft warm white light
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103099662
Bulb characteristics
- Lamp shape
- Non-directional candle
- Socket
- E14
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- PC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 5% <H<95% (non-condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Choose your colour
- No
- LED integrated
- Yes
- LED lamp(s) included
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 270
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Colour temperature
- 2700 K
- Luminous efficacy (rated) (nom.)
- 121
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Ambience, Bedroom, Dining Room, Functional, Hallway, Home Office, Study, Children's room, Kitchen, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103099662
- Net weight
- 0.07 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.11 kg
- Height
- 174 mm
- Length
- 72 mm
- Width
- 72 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004295902
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103099662
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.2 W
- Energy efficiency label (EEL)
- E
- Power
- 3.9 W
- Energy consumption kWh/1,000 hours
- 4
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 38 mm
- Overall length
- 104 mm
- Overall width
- 38 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 470
- Compatible with Philips Hue dimmable devices
- Yes
- Diameter
- 38 mm
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light colour
- Warm white light
- Energy class included light source
- E
- Fitting/cap
- E14
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- NA
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 470
- EPREL Registration Number
- 2505907
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Damp location, Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
The bulb
- Reference Control Setting*
- 4,000K; via Hue app scene 'Cool bright'
- Diameter
- 38 mm
- Form factor
- Bulb
- Height
- 104 mm
- Input voltage
- 220V-240V
- Light output
- Soft white light
- Power factor
- 0.6
- Software upgradable
- Yes
- Wattage equivalent
- 40 W
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
- Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available