Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue warm white candle bulb. Enjoy soft warm white light to create the perfect ambience and complement your home décor. Low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to 2% of its total brightness for a gentle glow. The bulb is now more energy-efficient than its previous generation, while Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Get effortless control via the Hue app or voice commands with a smart assistant. Unlock even more smart light features with a Hue Bridge – away-from-home control, automations and mimic presence.

Up to 470 lumen

Soft warm white light

Dimmable to 0.2% brightness

App and voice control