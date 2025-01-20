Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design and brilliant blend of colourful light, this floor lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.

Colour

Type

Bright Days 30% off

£299.99

Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and coloured light
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual
image by oserieux containing Purple, Light, Blue, Violet, Entertainment

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by oserieux containing Purple, Light, Blue, Violet, Entertainment

@oserieux

image by brina_stu containing Purple, Interior design, Entertainment, Violet, Decoration

@brina_stu

image by anonymous containing Property, Dog, Building, Purple, Table

@deer.home

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer, Laptop, Personal computer

@kimiefalk

image by yenni.hom containing Shelf, Purple, Shelving, Barware, Violet

@yenni.hom

image by yenni.hom containing Building, Light, Comfort, Wood, Lighting

@yenni.hom

image by yenni.hom containing Property, Table, Purple, Lighting, Building

@yenni.hom

image by dutchguy84 containing room, chair, purple, light, wall

@dutchguy84

image by dutchguy84 containing Property, Furniture, Building, Comfort, Wood

@dutchguy84

image by dutchguy84 containing Building, Furniture, Purple, Blue, Azure

@dutchguy84

Minimal design, maximum light

The slender, unassuming design of Signe gradient lamps hides a secret: its brilliant blend of colourful light.

Black, white and oak versions of the Signe gradient floor lamp collection, including both floor and table lamps.

Customise with the Hue app

Control your Signe gradient lamps with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.

A mobile device displaying the Hue app in the hands of a woman controlling the lighting in a modern living room.

Go hands-free with voice

Use simple voice commands to control Signe gradient lamps with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant.

Wall-mounted TV with lights that are synced to the content on its screen while a man watches from the couch.

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your Signe gradient lamps.

Add accessories

Create the ultimate convenience by adding easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue Dimmer switch or Hue Motion sensors to your setup.

Modern office lit up by pastel-toned smart light while a cat sleeps in the corner.
Warm white lighting around a beige and white bed in a cosy, light-coloured bedroom.

Seamlessly blend colours

Signe gradient lamps use gradient technology – which blends multiple colours of light in a single fixture – for a truly unique look.

Bed from front with white pillows and grey bedding showing Signe floor lamps on either side.

Effects mimic the natural world

Let the colours of the light slowly change, mimicking the gentle glow of candlelight or a roaring fireplace.

Light that's made to last

Replacement parts for Play light bar mounts and Hue Go power cable on a white background.

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Find replacement parts

Questions & answers

What's the difference between the original Signe lamps and the Signe gradient lamps?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to control the Signe gradient lamps?

Can I use Signe gradient lamps in an Entertainment area?

Can I use Signe gradient lamps with other Philips Hue lights?

What does "gradient" mean?

How many lights do Signe gradient lamps appear as in the Hue app?

How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

White

Material

Aluminium

Wood

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Batteries included

No

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Portable

No

UK plug included

Yes

ZigBee Light Link

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

>80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room and Bedroom

Type

Floor Lamp

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514445291

Net weight

2.37 kg

Gross weight

3.33 kg

Height

0 mm

Length

0 mm

Width

0 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003516101

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

2,275 kg

Cable length

2 m

Height

145.8 cm

Length

11.15 cm

Width

11.15 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

2,550 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

220–240 V

50-60 Hz

Fixture dimmable

Yes

Wattage bulb included

29 W

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

II - double insulated

Lumen output at 2700K

1,800 lm

Number of light sources

1

The Bridge

Max. number of accessories

12

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay