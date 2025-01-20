Signe gradient lamps use gradient technology – which blends multiple colours of light in a single fixture – for a truly unique look.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Signe gradient floor lamp
Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design and brilliant blend of colourful light, this floor lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.
Colour
Type
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Blends white and coloured light
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Control lights with app or voice
Minimal design, maximum light
The slender, unassuming design of Signe gradient lamps hides a secret: its brilliant blend of colourful light.
Customise with the Hue app
Control your Signe gradient lamps with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Go hands-free with voice
Use simple voice commands to control Signe gradient lamps with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your Signe gradient lamps.
Add accessories
Create the ultimate convenience by adding easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue Dimmer switch or Hue Motion sensors to your setup.
Seamlessly blend colours
Effects mimic the natural world
Let the colours of the light slowly change, mimicking the gentle glow of candlelight or a roaring fireplace.
Light that's made to last
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What's the difference between the original Signe lamps and the Signe gradient lamps?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to control the Signe gradient lamps?
Can I use Signe gradient lamps in an Entertainment area?
Can I use Signe gradient lamps with other Philips Hue lights?
What does "gradient" mean?
How many lights do Signe gradient lamps appear as in the Hue app?
How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Aluminium
Wood
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Batteries included
No
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Portable
No
UK plug included
Yes
ZigBee Light Link
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
>80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room and Bedroom
Type
Floor Lamp
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514445291
Net weight
2.37 kg
Gross weight
3.33 kg
Height
0 mm
Length
0 mm
Width
0 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003516101
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
2,275 kg
Cable length
2 m
Height
145.8 cm
Length
11.15 cm
Width
11.15 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
2,550 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
220–240 V
50-60 Hz
Fixture dimmable
Yes
Wattage bulb included
29 W
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
II - double insulated
Lumen output at 2700K
1,800 lm
Number of light sources
1
The Bridge
Max. number of accessories
12
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Other
