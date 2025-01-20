*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Fugato triple spotlight
Create the perfect ambience with Hue Fugato. Ideal for ambient and accent lighting in your living room and bedroom. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features.
£219.99
Product highlights
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and Colour Ambiance
White Ambiance
Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)
- Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
- 70-mm cutout diameter
- Adjustable head
- Narrow beam
£99.99
White Ambiance
Runner triple spotlight
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£189.99
White Ambiance
Runner double spotlight
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£134.99
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
No
Light characteristics
Beam angle
40 degree(s)
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room and Bedroom
Type
Build-on Spotlight
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169319332
Net weight
0.89 kg
Gross weight
1.43 kg
Height
206 mm
Length
293 mm
Width
294.5 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003810101
Product dimensions and weight
Height
15.3 cm
Length
19.5 cm
Width
19.5 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,200 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
E
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
4.2
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
I - earthed
Lumen output at 2700K
1,050 lm
Number of light sources
3
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
Dismantling