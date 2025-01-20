*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Infuse large ceiling lamp
Made for larger spaces, such as living rooms, the large Infuse ceiling light in white fills the space in powerful light while casting a subtle glow onto the ceiling. Set the mood with colourful light or relax in warm tones.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set up hands-free voice control
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp with simple voice commands.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Use millions of colours of light to transform any room in your home, instantly creating a unique atmosphere. With the touch of a button, you can transform your living room with a pink glow or light your entire home in vibrant colours to turn any night at home into a personalised party.
Optimised light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energise light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.