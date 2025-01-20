Support
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Filament Candle - E14 smart bulb

Candle - E14 smart bulb

Get the classic look of a vintage bulb in a smaller size. The Filament candle bulb has a coiled inner filament and E14 base, perfect for bringing warm-to-cool white light to small fixtures where you want vintage style with a modern twist.

Download product information sheet
Product highlights
  • Control lights with app or voice
Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light

Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light

Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your home for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energised and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

