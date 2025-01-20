*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Candle - E14 smart bulb
Get the classic look of a vintage bulb in a smaller size. The Filament candle bulb has a coiled inner filament and E14 base, perfect for bringing warm-to-cool white light to small fixtures where you want vintage style with a modern twist.
Fitting
Light colour
Shape
Pack
£39.99
£23.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Control lights with app or voice
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£64.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
- White and colour light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Control with smart switch
- Philips Hue Bridge included
£169.99
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Control lights with your voice*
Get hands-free control of your lights and use your voice instead! Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp. *Works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your home for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energised and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.