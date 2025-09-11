Hue Essential flex strip light 5 m
Welcome to the playful and flexible way to decorate with light – the Essential flex strip light! Bend it into any shape you can imagine and make it a decorative centrepiece for walls in your living room, home office or children's bedroom. Use the flex Strip light to outline mirrors and wall furniture. Set to any gradient of colours, including eye-catching neon light effects for an extra-vibrant vibe. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting – control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations and choose from dozens of light scenes.
Product highlights
- Customisable scenes and effects
- RGBIC technology
- Bend to any shape
- Unlock all features with a Hue Bridge
- App and voice control
Ready to step into the exciting world of Hue smart lighting? The Essential range of LED strip lights offers an easy, affordable and fun way to get started with the Hue ecosystem. Whether you're looking to introduce decorative mood lighting to just one room or your whole home, Hue Essential strip lights are packed with all the best features that are designed to elevate any space with colour, scenes and playful effects which also combine neon. The Essential range is quick and easy to install. Download the award-winning Hue app to control and customise. Essential strip lights are also compatible with Hue's advanced products for when you're ready to take your setup to the next level.
Bring your home to life with millions of colours – perfect for setting the vibe whatever the occasion. Whether you're setting the mood for celebrating, socialising or just winding down, Hue Essential strip lights are your go-to for transforming any room with stunning wall-washing effects. Want to get creative? Take it up a notch and use strip lights as direct lighting. Neon light effects are an eye-catching way to frame mirrors, highlight furniture or even create shapes to make personalised wall art. Whether relaxing or celebrating, Hue Essential strip lights create the perfect ambience for every moment.
Hue Essential strip lights offer more than simple illumination — they transform your space into a canvas of vibrant, customisable lighting. Explore the Scene Gallery in the Hue app, where you'll find a curated collection of colourful, themed light scenes designed to suit every mood. From the soothing warmth of a Savanna sunset to the lively pastels of Cancun, there's a scene for every moment. Select a preset scene to match your vibe, design your own or immerse yourself in dynamic effects like twinkling starlight or the comforting glow of a fireplace. Whatever your mood, Essential strip lights let your imagination shine!
The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants and many smart automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that's faster, supports more lights and accessories and unlocks more features. The award-winning Hue app is the most intuitive and comprehensive way to organise, control and customise all your Hue Essential strip lights and any other Hue products you add to your setup in the future.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Multi Colour
Colour(s)
multi
Material
Silicone