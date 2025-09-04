Support
Reimagine your outdoors with a fine line of light

Philips Hue outdoor strip lights — the fun and practical way to make your outdoor spaces shine. Cutting-edge technology meets flexible design to create colourful moods, exciting features and bright functional lighting. 

A length of Flux and OmniGlow strip lights
An outdoor seating area lit with soft tones of purple and warm white light from strip lights concealed under a step and wall creating a wall-washing effect.

Transform your outdoor spaces with light

Come rain or shine, fill your outdoor spaces with light for any season. Choose from vibrant mood-matching colours or true white tones to create the perfect ambience by washing your pathways, patios and plants with light. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent colour blending to create seamless gradients of colour to every corner. Make time in the backyard magical with customisable light scenes and dynamic effects. Designed to fit balcony rails, patio ceiling coves and front porch steps, simply connect these weatherproof strip lights to a power outlet using the included low-voltage power supply unit. 

A bedroom balcony above a garage door with both lit by strip lights concealed under ceiling coves shining in bright white light.

Fill the night with bright, true white light

Experience daylight after sunset with outdoor strip lights. Illuminate your back garden, front garden, porch and patio with pure white tones powered by dedicated white and warm white LEDs. Perfect for late-night gardening, after-dark sports or prepping the barbecue, these strip lights provide the ultimate functional lighting for any outdoor task. Whatever the hour, your outdoor oasis will shine brighter than ever!

A couple dine on the patio with neon outdoor strip lights surrounding a tree and flowerbed and shining in pink tones of light.

Create an oasis of neon   

Bend it, shape it and love it. The neon outdoor strip light with its flexible design can transform your back or front garden into a playful paradise with its vibrant neon glow. Made to be eye-catching, use its direct light to set the ultimate mood, from laid-back lounge vibes to an all-out dance party under the stars! Chromasync™ technology offers precise colour matching to shine beautiful neon gradients on your trees, plants, fountains and garden walls. Weatherproof and easy to install – connect this strip light to a standard outlet using the included low-volt power supply.

A person uses the Hue app on his smartphone to control concealed Flux outdoor strip lights on a patio glowing in pink and orange light.

Get total, effortless control

Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene for a garden party, set mood-matching effects for dinner on the patio or simply control your strip lights to help you get tasks done – you can do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate outdoor strip lights with all Philips Hue outdoor lights using a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.   

Explore the Hue app

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

