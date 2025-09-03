Support
Close up of front of Secure Secure 2K Desktop Camera

Secure 2K Desktop Camera

Secure your indoor space with the Philips Hue 2K Desktop Secure camera in white. Enjoy sharp 2K resolution for clear footage day and night. Its compact design blends seamlessly into your home. Smart motion detection and two-way audio keep you connected all the time, from anywhere. When motion is detected, your Hue lights switch to alert mode, lighting up your home for added security.

Coming soon

Find out when you can order

Receive an email when this product is available to order. We’ll only send you this email once – check out our Privacy Policy for more details.

Product highlights

  • Seamless integration with Philips Hue lights
  • Get alerts when motion is detected
  • 2K video to see every detail clearly
  • Stylish and compact desktop stand included
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.

Monitor your home

Monitor your home

Receive notifications directly on your mobile device whenever your Secure camera detects motion. Create Activity or Package zones to get alerted depending on what triggers the motion, such as a person, animal, vehicle or package.

Make it seem like you're at home

Make it seem like you're at home

Use your Secure camera with the Mimic presence automation and the two-way talk function to add a layer of security to your home – and get some peace of mind in the process.

Specifications

Packaging dimensions and weight

  • EAN/UPC - product

    8721103045799

  • Net weight

    700.9 g

  • Gross weight

    1,083.8 g

  • Height

    140 mm

  • Length

    219 mm

  • Width

    176 mm

  • Material number (12NC)

    929004258605

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The camera

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay