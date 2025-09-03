*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Secure 2K Desktop Camera
Secure your indoor space with the Philips Hue 2K Desktop Secure camera in white. Enjoy sharp 2K resolution for clear footage day and night. Its compact design blends seamlessly into your home. Smart motion detection and two-way audio keep you connected all the time, from anywhere. When motion is detected, your Hue lights switch to alert mode, lighting up your home for added security.
Product highlights
- Seamless integration with Philips Hue lights
- Get alerts when motion is detected
- 2K video to see every detail clearly
- Stylish and compact desktop stand included
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge
A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.
Monitor your home
Receive notifications directly on your mobile device whenever your Secure camera detects motion. Create Activity or Package zones to get alerted depending on what triggers the motion, such as a person, animal, vehicle or package.
Make it seem like you're at home
Use your Secure camera with the Mimic presence automation and the two-way talk function to add a layer of security to your home – and get some peace of mind in the process.
Specifications
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8721103045799
Net weight
700.9 g
Gross weight
1,083.8 g
Height
140 mm
Length
219 mm
Width
176 mm
Material number (12NC)
929004258605