Price

A living room lit with a range of Philips Hue smart lamps promoting the last chance clearance sale.  

Lighting products outlet

Shop special prices on select Philips Hue smart lights, light fixtures, and accessories. Explore premium smart lighting at great value, with new offers added regularly.

A living room lit with a range of Philips Hue smart lamps promoting the last chance clearance sale.  

Lighting products outlet

Shop special prices on select Philips Hue smart lights, light fixtures, and accessories. Explore premium smart lighting at great value, with new offers added regularly.

14 products
Sale
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires Hue Bridge
Sale
Close up of front of A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100

Up to 806 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Download product information sheet
Sale
Close up of front of Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Download product information sheet
Sale
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Made for three 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires Hue Bridge
Sale
Close up of front of Explore pendant

Explore pendant

Dimmer switch included
E27
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Still ceiling light

Still ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Still ceiling light

Still ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Tuar Outdoor wall light

Tuar Outdoor wall light

Includes E27 LED bulb
Warm White light (2700K)
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Includes Hue Bridge
Sale
Close up of front of Fair suspension light

Fair suspension light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Fair suspension light

Fair suspension light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Fair ceiling light

Fair ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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Guide to our lighting products outlet

What products are included in Philips Hue outlet deals?

How often are Philips Hue outlet lighting products updated?

Can I find smart light fixtures and accessories on this limited stock outlet page?

Are Philips Hue products on the outlet deals page covered by a warranty?

Outlet terms and conditions

  1. This promotion applies to selected clearance products only and is valid while promotional stocks last.
  2. The discount is applied directly to the product price shown on the product page.
  3. This promotion:
        a. is subject to stock availability.
        b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
        c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
  4. The promoter Signify Country XXXX reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them. Any changes to these terms and conditions will only apply to orders made after the changes are published.
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