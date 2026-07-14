- This promotion applies to selected clearance products only and is valid while promotional stocks last.
- The discount is applied directly to the product price shown on the product page.
- This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
- The promoter Signify Country XXXX reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them. Any changes to these terms and conditions will only apply to orders made after the changes are published.
Sale
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires Hue Bridge
Current price is £64.99, original price is £129.99
Sale
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100
Up to 806 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £9.99, original price is £19.99
Sale
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £39.99, original price is £79.99
Sale
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for three 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires Hue Bridge
Current price is £109.99, original price is £219.99
Sale
Explore pendant
Dimmer switch included
E27
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £69.99, original price is £139.99
Sale
Still ceiling light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £89.99, original price is £179.99
Sale
Still ceiling light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £89.99, original price is £179.99
Sale
Tuar Outdoor wall light
Includes E27 LED bulb
Warm White light (2700K)
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £44.99, original price is £89.99
Sale
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Made for 24" to 27" monitors
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Includes Hue Bridge
Current price is £84.99, original price is £169.99
Sale
Fair suspension light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £119.99, original price is £239.99
Sale
Fair suspension light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £119.99, original price is £239.99
Sale
Fair ceiling light
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £114.99, original price is £229.99
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