Hue Play Floor lamp large
Temporarily out of stock
About the Hue Play Floor lamp large
The play floor lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 135 cm-tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners, or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.
- RGBWWIC gradient light effect
- Chromasync precision color matching
- Designed for easy placement
- Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app
- Control & customize with Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103145277
Design and finishing
- Main Color Product
- Black
- Main product material
- Plastic
- Primary rooms
- Entertainment room
- Style
- Modern
Durability
- Switch cycles
- 20,000
- Total lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -10 to +40 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Product height adjustable
- No
- Adjustment options
- No
- Battery Included
- No
- Portable Light
- No
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Color temperature
- 2200-6500 K
- Time needed to warm-up to 60% of light
- 1
- Luminous Efficacy (lm/w)
- 69
- Dimmable
- Yes
- Adjustable color temperature
- No
- Dynamic effects
- Yes
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103145277
- Net weight
- 1.74 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.74 kg
- Height
- 0 mm
- Length
- 0 mm
- Width
- 0 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004321601
Power consumption
- Standby Power
- 0.1
- Power
- 14.6
Product dimensions and weight
- Power cable length
- 1,500
- Overall product height
- 1,350 mm
- Overall product length
- 90 mm
- Overall product width
- 90 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP main product
- IP20
- Protection class IEC
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Damp location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Standing
- LED integrated
- Yes
The bulb
- Software upgrades
- Yes
What's supported
- Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- Wi-Fi standard
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Software updates support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Number of connectable accesories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Wireless technology
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- Product Documentation
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available