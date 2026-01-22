A Philips Hue starter kit includes everything you need to begin using smart lighting right out of the box:

One or more Philips Hue smart bulbs or lights

A Hue Bridge (or Bridge Pro)

A power adapter and Ethernet cable

Sometimes a smart accessory, such as a dimmer switch

The combination of smart lights and the Hue Bridge is what unlocks the full Philips Hue experience, including automations, out-of-home control, and compatibility with major smart home platforms.

To better understand how the Hue ecosystem works beyond bulbs, explore the Philips Hue guide to smart lighting systems.