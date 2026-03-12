Wall Panel Hexagon Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set

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Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall Panel Hexagon Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set
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About the Wall Panel Hexagon Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. 9 Panels and Hue Wall Light Module Accessory included. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice, and accessories

Frequently bought together

Save 58% with Code OUTLET58
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

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Hue app and voice control
Control up to 100 panels
Add Nanoleaf to light scenes
Simple set up in Hue app

$39.99

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Secure contact sensor

Secure contact sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your light
Long battery life
Mounts on doors and windows

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G40 globe - E26 smart bulb

G40 globe - E26 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$64.99

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Tento round ceiling panel - medium

Tento round ceiling panel - medium

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control

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Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
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Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Low-volt
Matte black finish
9.4 x 4.7 inches
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$179.99

$73.99

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G25 globe - E26 smart bulb

G25 globe - E26 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$49.99

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Datura Ceiling Light

Datura Ceiling Light

Two separate color lights
11.81 x 47.24 inch
Up to 4250 lumens
Aluminum profile

$439.99

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Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control

$119.99

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ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$49.99

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Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

LED integrated
Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$76.99

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Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$24.99

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Outdoor sensor

Outdoor sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$54.99

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Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control with your voice*

$189.99

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