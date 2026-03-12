Wall Panel Hexagon Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set
Current price is $199.99
Current price is $199.99
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- 2 Year Warranty
About the Wall Panel Hexagon Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set
Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. 9 Panels and Hue Wall Light Module Accessory included. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.
- Nanoleaf light panels
- Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
- Control in the Hue app, voice, and accessories
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677612238
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 2,501
- Ambient temperature range
- +32 to +104 °F
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Plug Type
- Type A
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Color temperature
- 2200-6500 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 0
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room, Living Room
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 2.05 kg
- Gross weight
- 2.05 kg
- Height
- 0 mm
- Length
- 0 mm
- Width
- 0 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004448403
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 7/16 inch
- Overall length
- 4-9/16 inch
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Coloured light
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- NA
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 6
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Wall
The bulb
- Form factor
- Hexagon
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
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