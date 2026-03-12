Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

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Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)
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About the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 10ft (weight included)

The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth, and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation, or soft gradients of gentle color to set the mood. Create a stable, vertical line of light by attaching the weight to the lower end of the rope light, adding character to the walls and corners of bedrooms and hallways. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

  • Uniform 360° white and color light
  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Cut-to-fit and mount your way
  • Smart control with Hue app
  • PSU and accessories included

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