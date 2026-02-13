Support
A group of people watching TV in a living room with lights that sync with tv for an immersive entertainment experience.

Lights that sync with the TV: The ultimate guide to immersive home entertainment

11 February 2026

Stepping into a modern home theater in 2026 is no longer just about the size of the screen or the depth of the bass. It’s about the atmosphere. The most sought-after upgrade for cinema lovers or gamers today is lights that sync with the TV, a technology that blurs the boundaries between the on-screen world and the room. Whether you are battling in a high-stakes video game or watching a cinematic masterpiece, "surround lighting" creates an environment where every flash of lightning and every sunset glow is felt throughout the entire space.

What are LED lights that sync with the TV?

At its core, this technology involves smart LED lights that sync with the tv by sampling the colors on your display in real-time. Instead of a static glow, these lights are dynamic—they mirror the movement and palette of your content. If a red car zooms across the left side of your screen, the lights behind the left side of your TV will pulse red in perfect unison.

A collection of color-capable smart lights placed near a wall-mounted TV, casting synchronized colored light onto the wall.

This effect, often called "bias lighting," serves two purposes. First, it provides total immersion, making the screen feel much larger than its physical dimensions. Second, it is a functional tool for eye health; by providing a soft glow behind the screen, it reduces the harsh contrast between a bright TV and a dark room, significantly lowering eye strain during long binge-watching sessions.

Hue TV lighting bundles and lighting controls

Create a starter kit
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

$65.99

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

$98.99

Create a starter kit
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

$384.99

Sale
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

$450.98

$405.88

Sale
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars

Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars

$560.98

$532.93

Explore the lighting controls collection and the TV lights packs

 

 

How to sync LED lights to tv: A step-by-step overview

If you are researching how to sync LED lights to your tv, there are two main pathways to achieving that professional "Ambilight" effect.

1. Use a hardware sync box

For the most accurate, lag-free experience, a hardware box (like the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box) is the gold standard. You connect your media sources—such as a streaming stick, cable box, or gaming console—into the sync box, and the box into your TV. It intercepts the digital signal, analyzes the colors, and tells your lights exactly what to do with millisecond precision.

Close up of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box

2. Native smart TV applications

Many modern smart TVs now feature native apps that handle syncing internally. This is ideal for users who primarily use built-in streaming apps and want to avoid extra cables.

Elevate Your Viewing: Philips Hue for LG and Samsung TVs

Transform your living room into an immersive home theater by syncing your Philips Hue smart lights with your favorite LG TV or Samsung TV. While traditional setups require the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to mirror your screen, owners of modern LG and Samsung models can now enjoy an immersive experience using the Philips Hue Sync TV App

Smart light bars placed on both sides of a TV display colored light onto the wall, matching on-screen content in a modern living room.

This native integration allows your lights to react instantly to everything on screen—including built-in streaming apps and gaming consoles—delivering a seamless, low-latency "Ambilight" effect without the extra hardware. Whether you're gaming or watching cinema-grade Dolby Vision content, Philips Hue provides the ultimate atmospheric upgrade. 

Get started with the Hue Sync TV app

Check your TV compatibility

Step 1

Check your TV compatibility

The app is available on many Samsung and LG TVs. Check your TV’s App store for availability. 1, 2

See compatible Samsung TVs See compatible LG TVs
Set up your Philips Hue system

Step 2

Set up your Hue system

You’ll need a Bridge and color-capable Hue lights. Once installed, you can create an Entertainment area in the Hue app.

Shop Bridge

Step 3

Download the app

Go to your TV’s App Store to download and buy the app on your TV, and then connect it to your Hue system.

Watch how-to guide for Samsung

Watch how-to guide for LG

 

 

The Philips Hue difference: Why ecosystem matters

While many products offer basic color matching, the Philips Hue ecosystem is built for high-performance home theaters. The key is the Hue Bridge and the more advanced Bridge Pro, a dedicated smart hub that allows your lights to communicate on a separate frequency from your Wi-Fi, ensuring your light show doesn't stutter even during high-action scenes.

Philips Hue TV Sync LED strip lights

Create a starter kit
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

$384.99

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

$329.99

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

$296.99

New
OmniGlow strip light 10ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

$139.99

Temporarily out of stock

Bundle & Save
G-force bundle: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge

G-force bundle: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge

$747.97

$673.17

Discover the TV strip lights collection and check tv backlights ideas

 

 

Beyond the screen: creating an "entertainment area"

One of the most inspirational aspects of lights that sync with TVs is the ability to expand the experience to the whole room. Using the Hue app, you can create a virtual "Entertainment Area". You tell the app exactly where your lights are—on the floor, on a bookshelf, or in the ceiling—and the system treats your living room like a 3D canvas.

Immersive gaming with HDMI 2.1

For gamers, the stakes are higher. The latest Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K supports high-bandwidth signals (HDMI 2.1), meaning you don't have to sacrifice 120Hz refresh rates or VRR for the sake of your lighting. The lights react to every explosion and muzzle flash, creating an immersive gaming experience that truly feels "next-gen."

Two play wall washer lamps placed on each side of TV, glowing in vibrant green and blue smart light.

Explore more gaming light ideas.

Movie night: from living room to cinema

When you're ready for a movie, you can set the "Intensity" level. For a romantic drama, you might choose a subtle, slow-fading transition. For a superhero blockbuster, you can turn the intensity to "High" to ensure the lights keep up with every fast-paced cut.

A couple watching TV in a living room with colorful smart lighting synced to the screen content.

Pro tips for the best TV sync setup

  • Distance Matters: Position your TV roughly 6 to 12 inches away from the wall to allow the light to diffuse properly.
  • Wall Color: A white or light-colored wall provides the most accurate color reproduction.
  • Sync with Music: Remember that your TV lights aren't just for visuals. Most sync systems include a music mode that turns your living room into a concert hall by reacting to the beat.

The Ultimate Sync Setup: TV floor lamps and table lamps

Create a starter kit
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

$384.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Play wall washer

$219.99

Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$263.99

Item almost out of stock

Play gradient light tube large

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube large

$241.99

Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light

$98.99

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Iris table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Iris table lamp

$120.99

Bloom table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Bloom table lamp

$87.99

Play gradient light tube compact

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube compact

$219.99

Explore the TV table lamps and floor lamps collections 

Ready to explore more? Check out our full range of Philips Hue products or learn about the latest gradient strip light technology to reimagine your space today.

Transforming your house into a smart home, starts with understanding the benefits of a smart hub and choosing the right gradient strip light technology. Whether you want to reduce eye strain or create a professional-grade theater, the right lights that sync with tv are the key to a more vibrant experience.

