11 February 2026

Stepping into a modern home theater in 2026 is no longer just about the size of the screen or the depth of the bass. It’s about the atmosphere. The most sought-after upgrade for cinema lovers or gamers today is lights that sync with the TV, a technology that blurs the boundaries between the on-screen world and the room. Whether you are battling in a high-stakes video game or watching a cinematic masterpiece, "surround lighting" creates an environment where every flash of lightning and every sunset glow is felt throughout the entire space.