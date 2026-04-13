Bundel: 3x Secure Contact Sensoren + 1x Motion Sensor + Bridge

Close-up van de voorkant van Bundel: 3x Secure Contact Sensoren + 1x Motion Sensor + Bridge
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Over de Bundel: 3x Secure Contact Sensoren + 1x Motion Sensor + Bridge

Weet wat er thuis gebeurd met drie contact sensoren, een motion sensor en de Bridge. Stel je sensoren in zodat ze direct meldingen sturen naar je telefoon, en onderneem direct actie via de Philips Hue App.

  • Inclusief Bridge
  • 3 contact sensoren
  • 1 motion sensor
  • Bedien met de Philips Hue app
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