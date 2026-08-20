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Alle Produkte Starter-Sets (24) Lampen (114) LED-Streifen (80) Security (37) Zubehör (51) Tischleuchten (59) Stehleuchten (9) Einbau- und Einlegeleuchten (30) Spots (33) Wandleuchten (29) Deckenleuchten (76) Pendelleuchten (22) Schienenbeleuchtung (157) Außenleuchten (82) Lichterketten (13) Ersatzteile (14) Bundles (87)

Preis

smarte LED-Lampen

Tisch-, Steh-, Nacht- oder tragbare Leuchte – ganz gleich, wo Sie eine Leuchte benötigen, wir bieten Ihnen die passende Auswahl. Unsere smarten LED-Lampen vereinen modernes Design mit den Möglichkeiten des Hue Ökosystems. Schaffen Sie Atmosphäre, synchronisieren Sie Ihre Lampen mit Ihrer Unterhaltung und steuern Sie alles bequem über die Hue App oder Ihren Sprachassistenten.

68 Produkte
Neu
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Hue Play Floor Stehlampe groß

Hue Play Floor Stehlampe groß

RGBWWIC-Technologie
Chromasync Farbanpassung
Einfach platzieren
Synchronisieren per TV-App, Sync-Box
Erstelle Dein Set
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Gradient Signe Stehleuchte schwarz

Gradient Signe Stehleuchte schwarz

Schwarz
Bluetooth-Steuerung per App
Steuerung mit App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Erstelle Dein Set
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Hue Go tragbare Akzentbeleuchtung

Hue Go tragbare Akzentbeleuchtung

LED und Batterie enthalten
Bluetooth-Steuerung per App
Steuerung per App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Erstelle Dein Set
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Play Lightbar Doppelpack

Play Lightbar Doppelpack

Doppelpack
Integrierte LED
Schwarz
Intelligente Steuerung mit der Hue Bridge*
Erstelle Dein Set
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Gradient Signe Stehleuchte weiß

Gradient Signe Stehleuchte weiß

White
Bluetooth-Steuerung per App
Steuerung mit App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Twilight-Lampe zum Schlafengehen und Aufwachen, weiß

Twilight-Lampe zum Schlafengehen und Aufwachen, weiß

ColorCast Technologie
Duale Lichtquelle
Automatische Funktion „Schlafen gehen” per Tastendruck
Extrem niedrige Dimmstufen
Neu
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Hue Play Floor Stehlampe kompakt

Hue Play Floor Stehlampe kompakt

RGBWWIC-Technologie
Chromasync Farbanpassung
Einfach platzieren
Synchronisieren per TV-App, Sync-Box
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Flourish Tischleuchte

Flourish Tischleuchte

Einstellbares weißes und farbiges Licht
A60-Lampe mit 1100 Lumen im Lieferumfang enthalten
App- und Sprachsteuerung
Zigbee- und Matter-kompatibel
Neu
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Tischleuchte Hue Play

Tischleuchte Hue Play

RGBWWIC-Technologie
Chromasync Farbanpassung
Einfach platzieren
Synchronisieren per TV-App, Sync-Box
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Hue Play Wallwasher

Hue Play Wallwasher

ColorCast Technologie
1035 Lumen
Höhe x Breite: 15,7 x 9,1 cm
Mattweiß
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Twilight-Lampe zum Schlafengehen und Aufwachen, schwarz

Twilight-Lampe zum Schlafengehen und Aufwachen, schwarz

ColorCast Technologie
Duale Lichtquelle
Automatische Funktion „Schlafen gehen” per Tastendruck
Extrem niedrige Dimmstufen
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Iris Tischleuchte kupfer Special Edition

Iris Tischleuchte kupfer Special Edition

Integrierte LED
Sofortige Steuerung per Bluetooth
Steuerung mit App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Iris Tischleuchte gold Special Edition

Iris Tischleuchte gold Special Edition

Integrierte LED
Sofortige Steuerung per Bluetooth
Steuerung mit App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Erstelle Dein Set
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Iris Tischleuchte weiß

Iris Tischleuchte weiß

Integrierte LED
Sofortige Steuerung per Bluetooth
Steuerung mit App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Bloom Tischleuchte schwarz

Bloom Tischleuchte schwarz

Integrierte LED
Sofortige Steuerung per Bluetooth
Steuerung mit App oder Sprache*
Nutze weitere Funktionen mit der Hue Bridge
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Play Lightbar weiß Basis-Set

Play Lightbar weiß Basis-Set

Einzelpack
Integrierte LED
White
Intelligente Steuerung mit Hue Bridge*
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Play Lightbar schwarz Basis-Set

Play Lightbar schwarz Basis-Set

Einzelpack
Integrierte LED
Schwarz
Intelligente Steuerung mit Hue Bridge*
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: Lightguide Ellipse + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte beige

Set: Lightguide Ellipse + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte beige

Smarte Lightguide-Lampe
Enthält 3D-gedruckten Lampensockel
Nahtlose Passform zwischen Lampe und Sockel
Hergestellt aus recycelten Materialien
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: Lightguide Giant Globe E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte schwarz

Set: Lightguide Giant Globe E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte schwarz

Smarte Lightguide-Lampe
Enthält 3D-gedruckten Lampensockel
Nahtlose Passform zwischen Lampe und Sockel
Hergestellt aus recycelten Materialien
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: Lightguide Giant Globe E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte salbei

Set: Lightguide Giant Globe E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte salbei

Smarte Lightguide-Lampe
Enthält 3D-gedruckten Lampensockel
Nahtlose Passform zwischen Lampe und Sockel
Hergestellt aus recycelten Materialien
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte beige

Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte beige

Smarte Lightguide-Lampe
Enthält 3D-gedruckten Lampensockel
Nahtlose Passform zwischen Lampe und Sockel
Hergestellt aus recycelten Materialien
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte schwarz

Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte schwarz

Smarte Lightguide-Lampe
Enthält 3D-gedruckten Lampensockel
Nahtlose Passform zwischen Lampe und Sockel
Hergestellt aus recycelten Materialien
Exklusiv
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte salbei

Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte salbei

Smarte Lightguide-Lampe
Enthält 3D-gedruckten Lampensockel
Nahtlose Passform zwischen Lampe und Sockel
Hergestellt aus recycelten Materialien
Sale
Nahaufnahme der Vorderseite von Set: 2x Play Lightbar weiß + Bridge

Set: 2x Play Lightbar weiß + Bridge

Weißes und farbiges Licht
Für optimale TV Surround Beleuchtung
Steuere per App, Sprache oder Zubehör
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Leitfaden für smarte LED-Lampen

Brauche ich einen Smart Hub, um smarte LED-Lampen zu verwenden?

Kann ich mehrere smarte LED-Lampen gruppieren?

Brauche ich einen speziellen Dimmerschalter, um smarte LED-Lampen zu dimmen?

Was sind die besten LED-Lampen, die intelligente Technologie mit hochwertiger Designästhetik für den Innenbereich verbinden?

Sind LED-Lampen dimmbar?

Welche Lampen eignen sich am besten für ein modernes Zuhause?

Was sind die besten Lampen für einen rustikalen Wohnstil?

Gibt es stilvolle oder moderne Lampen, die mit Lautsprechern verbunden werden können?

Kann ich meine Leuchte mit meinem Smartphone oder Sprachbefehlen steuern?

Welche sind die besten smarten Lampen mit einstellbarer Helligkeit?

Erfahren Sie mehr über Lampen

Die Vorteile intelligenter LED-Lampen

Beleuchtungsideen für das Schlafzimmer

Erkunde beruhigende Schlafzimmer‑Beleuchtungsideen mit verschiedenen Lichtschichten, Inspiration für Nachttischleuchten und sanften Farbtönen für eine bessere Schlafumgebung – dank der smarten Philips Hue Beleuchtung.
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