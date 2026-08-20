Hue Play Floor Stehlampe groß
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 150.00
Gradient Signe Stehleuchte schwarz
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 340.00
Hue Go tragbare Akzentbeleuchtung
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 100.00
Play Lightbar Doppelpack
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 150.00
Gradient Signe Stehleuchte weiß
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 340.00
Twilight-Lampe zum Schlafengehen und Aufwachen, weiß
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 285.00
Hue Play Floor Stehlampe kompakt
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 140.00
Flourish Tischleuchte
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 160.00
Tischleuchte Hue Play
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 80.00
Hue Play Wallwasher
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 370.00
Twilight-Lampe zum Schlafengehen und Aufwachen, schwarz
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 285.00
Iris Tischleuchte kupfer Special Edition
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 150.00
Iris Tischleuchte gold Special Edition
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 150.00
Iris Tischleuchte weiß
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 120.00
Bloom Tischleuchte schwarz
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 100.00
Play Lightbar weiß Basis-Set
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 85.00
Play Lightbar schwarz Basis-Set
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 85.00
Set: Lightguide Ellipse + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte beige
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 165.00
Set: Lightguide Giant Globe E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte schwarz
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 165.00
Set: Lightguide Giant Globe E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte salbei
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 165.00
Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte beige
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 165.00
Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte schwarz
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 165.00
Set: Lightguide Triangle E27 + 3D gedruckte Tischleuchte salbei
Aktueller Preis ist CHF 165.00
Set: 2x Play Lightbar weiß + Bridge
Der Preis des Pakets beträgt CHF 218.50, der Preis der einzeln verkauften Produkte dieses Pakets beträgt CHF 230.00