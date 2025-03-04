Philips Hue and Yale

Feel safer at home with Yale smart locks and Philips Hue.

Couple using Amazon Alexa to turn on Philips Hue smart lights

Feel safer with smart locks and light

Door locked, lights off

Philips Hue and Yale smart locks work together to give you keyless entry to your home and control your lights as you come and go. 

Man putting on coat in front hallway of home

Let your lights and lock work together

Have your lights turn off as the door locks or turn on as you arrive home. You can even share access to your Yale locks with trusted friends and family so that they get the same warm welcome home as you!

Yale smart lock close up

Get Yale smart locks

Browse the collection of Yale smart locks to find the one that works best with your smart home.

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Collection of Philips Hue bulbs, smart home light switches, and Hue Bridge

Get support

We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and IFTTT, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

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