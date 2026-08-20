Indoor Smart LED lighting

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Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Current price is $429.99
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BR30 - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $64.99
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Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $349.99
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Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Current price is $69.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $419.99
OmniGlow strip light 10ft
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $199.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $419.99
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Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
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ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $54.99
ST23 - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
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Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $319.99
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Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Current price is $89.99
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Flux strip light 10ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Current price is $99.99
Flux strip light 16ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is $139.99
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Play light bar double pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $199.99
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Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $39.99
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PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
1 x PAR38 bulb
White and colored light
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Weatherproof
Current price is $79.99
Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $419.99
Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
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MR16 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $134.99
Festavia string lights 100 LEDs
Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is $169.99
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Signe gradient table lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $319.99
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Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere
Current price is $54.99
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Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $229.99
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